Planned park in Jersey City would honor victims of COVID-19

“A year from today this will become one of the largest parks in Jersey City, 10+ acres,” said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.



A bright future for a site that has been a dumping ground for decades. The Skyway Park in Jersey City is a superfund site, about to become a memorial site.



As part of a $10 million grant from state, city and county funds, more than 500 trees will be planted in the park— one for every Jersey City resident who died from COVID-19 in the past few months. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cleaned up the site, previously known for its thick smoke and underground fires. Bill Sheehan, who leads the nonprofit Hackensack Riverkeeper, calls this is a huge win for Jersey City residents.



“They have very little access to nature This will give them an opportunity to not only pay their respects, but to go out and be with nature right by the river and the river is getting better all the time,” said Sheehan.



Those leading this initiative expect the park and memorial to be completed by next fall. Currently the park is inaccessible to the public.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!