Planet Parade 2025: How to watch all 7 plants align in the night sky

Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat this Friday as seven planets in our solar system will be visible in the night sky!

This rare celestial event, often referred to as a planetary alignment, offers a unique opportunity for stargazers to see multiple planets at once.

What we know:

Planetary alignments occur when multiple planets appear on the same side of the sun from Earth's perspective. While it is not uncommon for a few planets to align, it is rarer for most or all of them to be visible at the same time.

On Friday, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Venus will be visible to the naked eye. Mercury can also be seen, but it is more challenging to distinguish because of its proximity to the sun. Uranus and Neptune, which are too faint to be seen without assistance, will be able to be viewed using binoculars or a telescope.

"They all orbit the sun like racers on a track," said Dr. Jackie Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History. "And every now and again, we're in a vantage point where the earth is turned so that it's a nighttime view when a bunch of the other planets are also on the part of the track where we could see them when it's our nighttime sky."

The Best Viewing Conditions

For the best chance of spotting the planets, observers should look west-southwest toward the sunset at dusk. Dr. Faherty explains that this direction serves as a "bull’s-eye" for locating the planetary alignment.

To maximize visibility, stargazers should find a location with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed view of the horizon, away from tall buildings or trees.

What's next:

If you miss this planetary alignment, the next opportunity to see seven planets in the night sky will not come until late October 2028.