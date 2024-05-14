Planet Fitness’ free summer pass returns for high schoolers

Planet Fitness has announced the return of its High School Summer Pass program, which invites high school students to work out for free at any of its locations in the United States.

The pass, which is available starting June 1, will allow teens ages 14-19 to work out at any of its more than 2,500+ locations throughout the United States and Canada for no cost.

Planet Fitness has previously invested more than $200 million in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness and improve the physical and mental health of millions of teens.

"Research shows that teens are struggling with overall wellness, and this is one of the many reasons why the High School Summer Pass program is so important," Chris Rondeau, the chief executive officer at Planet Fitness, said last year. "Having joined the gym for the first time when I was 16, I know firsthand the benefits exercise has had on my life, so we look forward to helping teens create lifelong habits in the Judgement Free Zone this summer."

All High School Summer Pass participants will have access to free fitness training from in-club certified trainers and free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness App.

Teens under the age of 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club. The summer pass will be available through August 31.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), youth up to 17 years of age should get a recommended average of at least 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity to boost their physical and mental health.

This news comes on the heels of Planet Fitness's announcement to increase membership prices for new customers, the first hike since 1998.

This decision came as the gym operator noted a growing concern among consumers about costs and an uncertain economic future.

Planet Fitness has 2,600 clubs and 19.6 million members in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.