Missing Russian plane wreckage found; 28 aboard feared dead

Wreckage from a plane carrying 28 people that went missing Tuesday was found a few miles from the airport in Russia’s Far East where it was supposed to land, officials said, and everyone aboard was feared dead.

The Antonov An-26 plane was on approach for a landing in bad weather when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar as it neared the airport in the town of Palana, officials from the Kamchatka region said.

Russia's state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, said that parts of the plane were found about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the airport's runway, near the coast line.

Part of the fuselage was found on the side of a mountain, Russia’s Pacific Fleet told news agencies, and another part was floating in the Okhotsk Sea.

Sergei Gorb, deputy director of Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise, said that the plane "practically crashed into a sea cliff," which wasn’t supposed to be in its landing trajectory.

FILE - Pictured in this file image dated Nov. 17, 2020, is an RA-26085 Antonov An-26 passenger aircraft at the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Airport (Yelizovo Airport), Kamchatka Territory. (Photo by Marina LystsevaTASS via Getty Images)

The aircraft has been in operation since 1982, Russian state news agency Tass reported. The director of Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise, Alexei Khabarov, told the Interfax news agency that the plane was technically sound before taking off from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

According to Russian media reports, none of the six crew members or 22 passengers on board have survived. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was among them, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.

However, no bodies have been found yet and there was no official confirmation of the reports.

A criminal investigation has been opened, as is typical.

A search and rescue mission is underway in the Palana area, but the work is hindered in a complex mountain terrain.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying the same route as Tuesday's flight. A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.