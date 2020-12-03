Pizza? Bagels? Sushi? NY’s favorite pandemic delivery order may surprise you

article

With so many of us cooped up at home throughout most of 2020, the least we could do to make our days a little better is go online and order some comfort food for delivery.

But it might come as a surprise to find out that New Yorkers weren’t focused on lunch or dinner the most when they were ordering food online. According to GrubHub, the most popular food order in the state was a delicious egg & turkey sausage sandwich.

This news might not come as much of a discovery to those who know how seriously people in the NY-metro area take their egg sandwiches. Just next door, New Jersey’s favorite order was the steak, egg & cheese sandwich, but Connecticut provided a serious surprise, with the Jamaican beef patty taking the top spot as their most popular order.

Across the nation, comfort food rose up GrubHub’s rankings as well. The spicy chicken sandwich rode a 318% rise in popularity to become the top trending dish of 2020, followed by the chicken burrito bowl and fried chicken wings.

Two New York City restaurants also got lauded as the best of the best by GrubHub, with Brooklyn's Da Nonna Rosa winning the award for the best pizza, while Utopia Bagels from Queens won for the best bagel.

New York also topped the rankings as the state with the most healthy orders and the state that ordered the most caffeinated beverages. New York also topped the rankings as the most vegan-friendly state in the nation, as orders like tofu spring rolls, plant-based burgers, and black bean tacos saw soaring popularity.

The most controversial part of this year’s list? Purists, avert your eyes because Hawaiian pizza saw a jaw-dropping 689% increase in popularity this year.