Brooklyn entrepreneur launches charcuterie box business
NEW YORK - Tiffany France of Brooklyn dared to do something during the pandemic that many did not: She started the small business she has been dreaming about for years. She created Cheese and Things, a curated charcuterie box hand-delivered to your door.
By day, Tiffany cares for her two young kids and works as a human resources manager. But she has also managed to fulfill 250 Cheese and Things boxes since May.
Without the distraction of rushing to work, after-school activities, the gym, errands, and all the other things that consumed her pre-COVID life, she now has time for the one thing that has the potential to change not only her future but that of her kids.
This Black-owned business is thriving at a time when most small businesses are struggling to stay afloat. And this small business has partnered with other small businesses, like butchers, bakers, and fresh markets.
