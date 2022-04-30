Expand / Collapse search

Pilot survives plane crash after aborting take-off

By Chris Williams
Pilot survived plane crash. (Credit: Pueblo Police Department)

PUEBLO, Colo. - Pueblo police in Colorado said a pilot escaped with minor injuries after a plane crash Saturday. 

Authorities said the pilot tried to take off in a single-engine plane shortly before 11 a.m. local time from the Pueblo Municipal Airport. 

"The plane was trying to take off but was unable to sustain flight," authorities posted on Facebook. "The pilot aborted the take off which caused the plane to go into a nosedive and crash into the ground. The pilot suffered only minor injuries."

Authorities said the plane was only carrying the pilot. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 