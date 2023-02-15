Man, 75, arrested in 2005 killing of California woman whose body was found in river

article

A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the cold-case killing of a woman whose body was found in a rural Northern California river nearly 18 years ago, authorities said.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Patricia Joseph was reported missing on July 15, 2005. Her body was discovered three days later in the Klamath River, near the Ash Creek Bridge along State Route 96, around 25 miles north of her home in Fort Jones.

She was partially clothed and had been in the water for several days, authorities said.

The rocky coast of the Klamath River as it approaches the Pacific Ocean. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

An autopsy revealed the 56-year-old died from blunt force trauma and asphyxia.

Detectives reopened the case in 2021, using new technology to analyze evidence, leading to the Feb. 6 arrest in Yreka of Philip William Frase on suspicion of murder, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"This arrest is the result of the determination of our investigators and reflects our faithful commitment to pursuing justice for victims of violent crimes and their families," said Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.

LaRue continued to say: "Our cold case team will continue to focus on these cases with dedication. I would like to commend everyone for their devotion to this investigation and thank the District Attorney’s Office for their assistance. Our hearts are with Patricia’s family, and we hope this arrest begins the path toward closure and healing."

It wasn't known Tuesday if Frase has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Scenic mountian view in Yreka, California. (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

On a Facebook page dedicated to Joseph's memory, her family said "the time for justice is long overdue."

"We miss you like crazy mom," the family said in a post.

The evidence in the case wasn't specified, but the analysis "produced compelling results connecting Frase to the killing of Patricia," the sheriff's statement said.

Officials didn't name a possible motive or say if Frase and Joseph knew each other.

Frase was held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office at (530) 841-2900, press option 9 and request to speak with a detective.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.