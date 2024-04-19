LIVE: Man sets himself on fire next to NYC courthouse during Trump trial jury selection

A man set himself on fire near the New York City courthouse Friday where jurors were seated in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.

A man set himself on fire outside of the NYC courthouse where Trump trial jurors were selected.

Video from FOX 5 NY shows the man engulfed in flames outside of the Lower Manhattan municipal buildings around 1:30 p.m.

"Police! Police! There's a guy lighting himself on fire," a person is heard yelling in video taken at the scene.

Onlookers watch as emergency responders extinguish a man who set himself on fire in Lower Manhattan.

A person could be clearly seen lying on the ground on fire. People then rushed over with a fire extinguisher and worked to bat the flames away. The person was then taken away on a stretcher, and police confirmed that the man is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

People who witnessed the incident were visibly distressed.

Onlookers cower as a man sets himself on fire outside of the NYC courthouse where Trump trial jury selection was taking place.

Witness William Schoeffler said he was checking out the park where Trump supporters were talking when he saw a man cover himself in gas.

"This guy just starts dousing himself with gas," he told FOX 5 NY. "He covered himself in enough gas that he just lit himself on fire."

Onlookers watch as emergency responders extinguish a man who set himself on fire in Lower Manhattan.

Schoeffler said the man who lit himself on fire was previously spotted outside of the courthouse this week and was sounding off conspiracy theories.

"I've never seen anything like it," Schoeffler said. "At that point, there's really nothing anyone can do, other than just hope that somebody has a fire extinguisher."

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates has been seated in Trump’s hush money case, drawing the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president a step closer to opening statements.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to suppress stories about his sex life emerging in the final days of the 2016 election. He has denied any wrongdoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.