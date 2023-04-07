Person of interest in custody in Queens shooting of rookie NYPD officer

A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the shooting of a rookie police officer in Queens, according to officials.

The man was detained on Thursday night in the Bronx by members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to multiple news reports.

A gun was confiscated from the man in custody, the New York Post reported . However, it was unclear if it was the firearm used in the shooting of the rookie officer, identified as 22-year-old Brett Boller.

The New York Police Department planned to share more details in a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

22-year-old NYPD officer Brett Boller. (Provided image)

The shooting was reported in broad daylight on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 161st St. and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica. According to police, an MTA bus driver flagged down two police officers, telling them two men were involved in a fight over a seat.

When officers approached the bus, the suspect exited the front of the bus and pushed past the officers as he fled north on 161st Street. Boller and his partner were able to catch up with the suspect, and a brief struggle ensued.

"One of the officers caught up with the perpetrator," Chief of Detectives James Essig added. "A brief struggle occurred. The perpetrator fired one shot, striking our officer in the hip. The second police officer returned fire two times."

The suspect fled on 161st Street and into a parking garage on 88th Avenue, where police managed to recover a black bubble jacket, black mask and orange sweatshirt that matches what the suspect was said to be wearing. Police also said he has a distinctive tattoo of the name Jocelyn on his left hand.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," Sewell said.

Boller, a 103rd Precinct officer who had only joined the department in July 2022, was shot in the right hip, according to authorities. He was taken into surgery and recovering at Jamaica Hospital.

"He was where our communities tell us they want their officers to be, standing by a foot post," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "He was flagged down by a community member who needed help. He was taking police action, then he was shot."

A $20,000 reward was previously offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.