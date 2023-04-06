Rookie NYPD officer shot in Queens; 'armed and dangerous' suspect sought

"He should be considered armed and dangerous." — Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they said shot a rookie NYPD officer in Queens.

It happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 161st St. and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica.

According to police, an MTA bus driver flagged down two police officers, telling them two men were involved in a dispute over a seat.

When officers approached the bus, the suspect exited the front of the bus and pushed past the officers as he fled north on 161st Street.

The rookie officer, identified as 22-year-old Brett Boller from sources, and his partner were able to catch up with the suspect, and a brief struggle ensued.

22-year-old NYPD officer Brett Boller.

"One of the officers caught up with the perpetrator," Chief of Detectives James Essig said. "A brief struggle occurred. The perpetrator fired one shot, striking our officer in the hip. The second police officer returned fire two times."

It's unknown if the suspect was hit by a bullet, police said.

The suspect fled on 161st Street and into a parking garage on 88th Avenue, where police managed to recover a black bubble jacket, black mask and orange sweatshirt that matches what the suspect was said to be wearing. Police said he also has a tattoo of the name Jocelyn on his left hand.

Tattoo of the name ‘Jocelyn’ on the suspect's left hand. (NYPD)

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The injured officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. He underwent surgery and could be released as soon as Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-COP-SHOT or 1-800-577-Tips.