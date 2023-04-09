Person stabbed at Paterson mosque

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Outside Omar Mosque in Paterson.

A leader at a mosque was stabbed early Sunday morning.

Officials say the incident happened at the Omar Mosque at 501 Getty Avenue in Paterson.

Police arrived around 5:35 a.m. and reportedly found several people bleeding.

It is still unclear what led up to the incident.

The suspect has been taken into custody and the motive for the attack is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

