People in Florida being fined for not wearing masks

Police in Miami Beach are reportedly handing out fines for not wearing face masks to people even while they're outside restaurants looking over a menu.

The Miami Herald reports that the city has handed out more than $14,400 in fines to violators of the executive order since July 23. Of the 288 people fined, only four have paid fines.

Police officers take a photo of the violator, ask for ID and then write the ticket for $50. Miami Beach Police have shared bodycam footage of citations being handed out. Violaters have 30 days to pay the fine. Additional fines follow and even a misdemeanor charge and jail time are possible.

The paper reports that one man was fined while taking off his mask to answer the phone and another was walking alone along a quiet street.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said last week that recent decreases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area did not imply that mask wearing was no longer required. Statewide, Florida reported its largest single-day jump in deaths yet on Tuesday.

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would not impose a statewide face mask mandate.

Marion County officials made headlines recently after Sheriff Billy Woods forbade his deputies and visitors to the sheriff's office from wearing face masks.