Peloton opens Hudson Yards studios for in-person classes

Throughout the pandemic, Peloton kept people pedaling, panting and planking at home. The studio came to us. Now, we can come back to the studio.

Peloton opens its doors to members of the public and welcomes them to its new facility in Hudson Yards, which boasts four studios and two lounges. It is as much a hangout as a gym. Gluttons for punishment can now take live classes in person taught by their favorite instructors who are just feet away.

As a bonus this weekend, Peloton holds what it is calling All for One, a music festival-like celebration. Over three days, 54 instructors will teach 160 classes across all workout disciplines using the music of 33 artists and bands.

Like its more than seven million members, Peloton itself has experienced ups and downs. After exploding with popularity even before the pandemic and rushing to fill orders for bikes and treadmills, the company recently announced 800 layoffs.

But this weekend there's reason to celebrate. Peloton instructor Jess King put it this way:

"It's so exciting that we'll be able to see them in person, in real life and experience it together," she said.

Peloton Studios New York | 370 10th Ave., New York, N.Y. 10001 | studio.onepeloton.com

All for One Music Festival Lineup of Artists