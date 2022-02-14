Peer-to-peer tutoring via video grows amid pandemic

High school senior Mitchell Meyer came up with the idea to start Blast Off Tutoring at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was having trouble fulfilling National Honors Society community service requirements because typical opportunities weren't available during the lockdown.

"It's a platform that enables free peer-to-peer tutoring," said Meyer, the CEO and co-founder of the company.

The website now has more than 350 users, roughly half of which are tutors. Participants include students from schools on Long Island but also across the country as a way to help kids who may not be able to afford tutoring services.

Tutors are available in more than a dozen subjects with the most common requests for math and science. Students in need of help reach out through the platform and once a session starts, a tutor and student are able to video chat, screen share, and use a virtual whiteboard.

Evan Gordon uses Blast Off before each math test and said he is able to connect with and learn more from someone his age.

"I was probably getting 70% on a test and if it was hard I could fail," Gordon said. "Now I'm getting 90s."

These higher grades are thanks to tutors like Tyler Leest. The senior has racked in well over 40 hours of community service and continues to help others.

"It makes me feel awesome I can help other people," Leest said. "That 'aha' moment is what I'm going for."

Meyer hopes to reach as many students this year and even thereafter once he goes off to college.

