Pedestrian struck and killed in Kew Gardens could be first in 2 months

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Kew Gardens, Queens Monday morning. The man was hit by a vehicle in front of 124-50 Metropolitan Avenue at about 6:30 a.m.

The 40-year-old victim was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital, said police.

SkyFox was over the area where a truck that may have been involved in the incident remained at the scene . No arrest had been made.

The incident may be the first pedestrian fatality in New York City in more than two months.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, no pedestrian had been struck and killed by a vehicle in New York City-- the longest period without a pedestrian fatality since the city began tracking those deaths in 1983.

“This crisis has dramatically changed our City’s streets," said NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg last week.

In late December, one cyclist and five pedestrians were killed after several collisions in just 72 hours. Three of the pedestrians were hit by box trucks, one by a car and one by a garbage truck.