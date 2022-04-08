Pedestrian struck and killed by NYPD van in Brooklyn

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:12 AM EDT, Fairfield County
24
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:20 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:11 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:07 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:57 AM EDT, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 PM EDT until FRI 5:30 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:34 AM EDT until FRI 6:22 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:12 AM EDT until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 4:24 AM EDT, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:36 AM EDT until SUN 5:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM EDT until FRI 9:30 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Warning
until FRI 8:45 AM EDT, Morris County
Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:11 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:53 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:46 AM EDT until SAT 4:29 AM EDT, Orange County, Sullivan County
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:30 AM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:39 AM EDT until FRI 8:19 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:55 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM EDT until FRI 11:37 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County

Pedestrian struck and killed by NYPD van in Brooklyn

By
Published 
Crown Heights
FOX 5 NY

Pedestrian killed by NYPD van

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a police van in Brooklyn, said the NYPD.

NEW YORK - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a police van in Brooklyn, said the NYPD.

The marked van transporting prisoners was traveling westbound on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights when it struck the man just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The 53-year-old victim was standing in the center median near Schenectady Avenue when he was hit.

The man was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

No one inside the van was injured. The crash was under investigation. Conditions were rainy and windy in the area at the time of the incident.

RELATED: 2 children, adult struck by car that jumped curb in Brooklyn

A day earlier, three people, including two children, were injured when a car jumped the curb and struck a building on St. John Place and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

According to authorities, the SUV struck a father and his two young children.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be okay. 

Car jumps curb, striking 3 people in Crown Heights

Three people were injured, including two young children when a car jumped the curb and struck a building in Crown Heights on April 6.