Pedestrian struck and killed by NYPD van in Brooklyn

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a police van in Brooklyn, said the NYPD.

The marked van transporting prisoners was traveling westbound on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights when it struck the man just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The 53-year-old victim was standing in the center median near Schenectady Avenue when he was hit.

The man was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

No one inside the van was injured. The crash was under investigation. Conditions were rainy and windy in the area at the time of the incident.

RELATED: 2 children, adult struck by car that jumped curb in Brooklyn

A day earlier, three people, including two children, were injured when a car jumped the curb and struck a building on St. John Place and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

According to authorities, the SUV struck a father and his two young children.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be okay.