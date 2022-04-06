Expand / Collapse search

2 children, adult struck by car that jumped curb in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Crown Heights
NEW YORK - Three people, including two children, were injured when a car jumped the curb and struck a building in Crown Heights on Wednesday.

Police responded to the accident at around 8 a.m. on St. John Place and Nostrand Avenue.

According to authorities, the SUV struck a father and his two young children.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be okay. 

