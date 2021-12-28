Paws of War training dogs for veterans and first responders

Three special dogs are getting a new beginning. Lucy, a 4-month-old German shepherd, and Riley and Echo, two 6-month-old Malinois, were slated to start a training program in the Middle East for a non-American military agency when their fate quickly changed.

Thanks to an anonymous Navy veteran who sprang into action along with the nonprofit Paws of War, the trio is safe now. Co-founder Rob Misseri coordinated the nearly 30-hour flights to bring the pups to JFK airport last week.

"These three dogs would've been euthanized not because they were failures but because they were maxed out," Misseri said. "We got involved — 30 days later, here they are. Sweet as can be."

They are sweet and ready for a new start. Paws of War plans to train the pups to become either service or companion dogs. The goal is to place each one of them with a veteran or first responder in need of special assistance.

If you or someone you know is a veteran or first responder, Paws of War is accepting online applications this week and hopes to find the perfect candidates by the new year.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"They know they were rescued," kennel manager Aylin Billi said. "They can feel it. They are puppies so they don't know much about life but they definitely know about love."

Training a dog can take anywhere from seven months to over a year depending on the needs of its owner. It can cost up to $20,000 alone to train a service dog. Paws of War relies on donations .

"In the beginning, they were nipping me in the face instead of licking me and now they feel the love and appreciation and they give it back," Joe Oddo of Paws of War said.

Advertisement

The dogs are giving back with unconditional love to ultimately help those who have served and protected us.