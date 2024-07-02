'Pavement heave' on Garden State Parkway causes major traffic delays

There is a major traffic jam on the Garden State Parkway on Tuesday evening after a portion of the roadway buckled.

Authorities say a phenomenon known as a "pavement heave" happened in the right lane of the southbound Parkway near milepost 82.7.

The traffic jam is affecting southbound lanes from Exit 98 to Exit 82-A.

No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Currently, there are emergency repairs underway on the parkway, with traffic delays expected to continue overnight.