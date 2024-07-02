Expand / Collapse search

'Pavement heave' on Garden State Parkway causes major traffic delays

Published  July 2, 2024 11:49pm EDT
A 'pavement heave' caused a portion of the roadway on the Garden State Parkway to buckle on Tuesday evening, causing a major traffic jam.

Authorities say a phenomenon known as a "pavement heave" happened in the right lane of the southbound Parkway near milepost 82.7.

The traffic jam is affecting southbound lanes from Exit 98 to Exit 82-A.

No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Currently, there are emergency repairs underway on the parkway, with traffic delays expected to continue overnight. 