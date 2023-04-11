Expand / Collapse search

Patrick Lynch to step down as NYC PBA President

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Updated 4:54PM
NYPD
PBA President Patrick Lynch is pictured in Brooklyn on Thursday, May 5. (Theodore Parisienne/The New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Patrick Lynch, the President of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, has announced that he will not seek re-election when his current term expires in June.

The announcement comes shortly after the union agreed on a "historic deal" with city hall to end a seven-year period during which NYPD officers worked without a formal contract.

The eight-year, $5.5B deal includes retroactive raises and will increase starting salaries.

Lynch, who is 59, will reach his mandatory NYPD retirement age in 2026, a year after the current contract expires.

"This decision is part of a philosophy I have long held: A rider cannot switch horses in the middle of a battle, and the PBA must not change leadership in the middle of a contract fight," Lynch said in a statement. "To remain true to my principles, I must allow the change to begin now."

Lynch first joined the NYPD in 1984 and is the PBA's longest-serving president.