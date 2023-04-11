Patrick Lynch to step down as NYC PBA President
NEW YORK - Patrick Lynch, the President of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, has announced that he will not seek re-election when his current term expires in June.
The announcement comes shortly after the union agreed on a "historic deal" with city hall to end a seven-year period during which NYPD officers worked without a formal contract.
RELATED: City reaches 'historic' agreement with police union
The eight-year, $5.5B deal includes retroactive raises and will increase starting salaries.
Lynch, who is 59, will reach his mandatory NYPD retirement age in 2026, a year after the current contract expires.
"This decision is part of a philosophy I have long held: A rider cannot switch horses in the middle of a battle, and the PBA must not change leadership in the middle of a contract fight," Lynch said in a statement. "To remain true to my principles, I must allow the change to begin now."
Lynch first joined the NYPD in 1984 and is the PBA's longest-serving president.