Patrick Lynch to step down as NYC PBA President

article

Patrick Lynch, the President of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, has announced that he will not seek re-election when his current term expires in June.

The announcement comes shortly after the union agreed on a "historic deal" with city hall to end a seven-year period during which NYPD officers worked without a formal contract.

RELATED: City reaches 'historic' agreement with police union

The eight-year, $5.5B deal includes retroactive raises and will increase starting salaries.

Lynch, who is 59, will reach his mandatory NYPD retirement age in 2026, a year after the current contract expires.

"This decision is part of a philosophy I have long held: A rider cannot switch horses in the middle of a battle, and the PBA must not change leadership in the middle of a contract fight," Lynch said in a statement. "To remain true to my principles, I must allow the change to begin now."

Lynch first joined the NYPD in 1984 and is the PBA's longest-serving president.