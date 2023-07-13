Actor Patrick Dempsey talks style, new movie in exclusive interview

Patrick Dempsey, beloved as McDreamy, but the actor has a passion for auto racing, as he raced Porsche under his Dempsey Racing team.

Dempsey is also a spokesperson for Tag Heuer, the timepiece company featuring an entire racing line of watches.

Dempsey spoke exclusively to FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer at the 5th Ave. Tag Heuer Boutique Flagship Grand Opening and launch of the Tag Heuer Carrera Skipper watch.

Dempsey explained the deep history and connection between Tag Heuer and racing, portraying famed Italian driver Piero Taruffi in the upcoming Ferarri biopic, and how to wear the right watch.

Dempsey also put his bet on who would win in a race between two celebrity car collectors: Dempsey vs. Jay Leno.