Service resumes after fire at PATH station causes evacuations in Jersey City

The Brief A fire sparked under a PATH train at the Newport Station early Monday morning. Passengers were evacuated and treated. The service lines, which had been suspended earlier, are now operating again.



A fire at PATH station in Jersey City caused some major delays for New York City commuters on Monday morning, but services have now resumed.

What we know:

Officials say a fire started under an eastbound train at the Newport PATH station around 6:19 a.m.

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, nine of whom were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Video posted online shows the train filling with smoke as flames erupted from underneath.

Local perspective:

The fire suspended service on the Hoboken-WTC and JSQ-33rd Street lines for several hours. Normal service was restored before noon.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.