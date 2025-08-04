Expand / Collapse search

Service resumes after fire at PATH station causes evacuations in Jersey City

Published  August 4, 2025 8:31am EDT
New Jersey
PATH train fire caused delays, suspensions in Jersey City

A fire sparked under a NJ PATH train earlier this morning, leading to 13 people being treated for smoke inhalation, as well as delays and suspensions.

The Brief

    • A fire sparked under a PATH train at the Newport Station early Monday morning.
    • Passengers were evacuated and treated.
    • The service lines, which had been suspended earlier, are now operating again.

JERSEY CITY - A fire at PATH station in Jersey City caused some major delays for New York City commuters on Monday morning, but services have now resumed.

What we know:

Officials say a fire started under an eastbound train at the Newport PATH station around 6:19 a.m.

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, nine of whom were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Video posted online shows the train filling with smoke as flames erupted from underneath.

Local perspective:

The fire suspended service on the Hoboken-WTC and JSQ-33rd Street lines for several hours. Normal service was restored before noon.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Port Authority and reporting from FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini.

