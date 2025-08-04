Service resumes after fire at PATH station causes evacuations in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY - A fire at PATH station in Jersey City caused some major delays for New York City commuters on Monday morning, but services have now resumed.
What we know:
Officials say a fire started under an eastbound train at the Newport PATH station around 6:19 a.m.
Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, nine of whom were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Video posted online shows the train filling with smoke as flames erupted from underneath.
Local perspective:
The fire suspended service on the Hoboken-WTC and JSQ-33rd Street lines for several hours. Normal service was restored before noon.
What's next:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Port Authority and reporting from FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini.