PATH trains won’t run from Newark to Journal Square on these dates

Planning to take the path this weekend? Maybe plan around it.

Starting this weekend, PATH service will be suspended between Harrison and Journal Square over six weekends to allow for demolition of a Conrail freight rail bridge above the tracks.

PATH says it will provide free wheelchair-accessible shuttle buses between Harrison and Journal Square and between Newark-Penn Station and Journal Square during these service outages.

Buses will run every 7 to 12 minutes, except during the early morning hours from 3 to 8 a.m. when buses will run every 15 to 20 minutes.

Riders can find shuttle bus locations by following signage at the affected stations.

PATH train status

During these weekends, trains will still run between Newark Penn and Harrison, Journal Square and World Trade Center, and Journal Square and 33rd Street via Hoboken.

Sept. 13–16 (Fri. 11:59 p.m. – Mon. 5 a.m.)

Sept. 20–23 (Fri. 11:59 p.m. – Mon. 5 a.m.)

Oct. 4–7 (Fri. 11:59 p.m. – Mon. 5 a.m.)

Oct. 11–14 (Sat. 2:30 a.m. – Mon. 5 a.m.)

Oct. 25–28 (Fri. 11:59 p.m. – Mon. 5 a.m.)

Nov. 1–4 (Sat. 2:30 a.m. – Mon. 5 a.m.)

Weekday service will not be affected.