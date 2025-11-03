PATH trains resume after police investigation at 14th Street

article

The Brief PATH train service between Journal Square and 33rd Street, as well as between Hoboken and 33rd Street, was suspended Monday afternoon due to a police investigation at 14th Street, officials said. As of 3:56 p.m. service had resumed with some delays. PATH officials did not release details about the nature of the incident.



What we know:

PATH train alternate routes

NJ Transit rail and 126 bus service cross-honored PATH tickets at Hoboken, Newark, Secaucus, and New York Penn Station.

What we don't know:

"We are unable to disclose these details due to this being an active Port Authority Police Department investigation, with details still unraveling," PATH tweeted.