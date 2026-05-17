PATH restores all train lines to 7-day service for 1st time since 2001

The Brief For the first time since 2001, all four PATH train lines are now operating seven days a week. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the change is part of its "Every Line, Every Day" initiative and represents the most significant PATH service upgrade in more than two decades. Commuters reacting to the change on Sunday described it to FOX 5 NY as a welcome improvement, particularly for weekend travel into Manhattan.



For the first time since 2001, all four PATH train lines are now operating seven days a week, marking a major service expansion for commuters traveling between New Jersey and New York City.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the change is part of its "Every Line, Every Day" initiative and represents the most significant PATH service upgrade in more than two decades.

By the numbers:

Under the new schedule, weekend service on key routes will run with increased frequency:

Journal Square–33rd Street line: trains run about every 10 minutes (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Hoboken–World Trade Center: direct service runs roughly every 20 minutes

Hoboken–33rd Street: service runs about every 10 minutes

Commuters react

What they're saying:

Officials say the goal is to reduce wait times, improve reliability and make weekend travel more consistent across the system. The change is also part of a broader capital plan aimed at modernizing PATH operations and improving overall service levels.

Commuters reacting to the change on Sunday described it to FOX 5 NY as a welcome improvement, particularly for weekend travel into Manhattan. Many said more frequent trains will make trips faster and reduce time spent waiting on platforms.

The Port Authority says the expanded schedule reflects ongoing efforts to enhance transit options across the region following years of infrastructure upgrades and system improvements.