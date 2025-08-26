'It wasn't water, it was straight mud': Paterson water main break issues persist

The Brief Crews have repaired a water main break in Paterson, New Jersey. A boil water advisory remains in effect for Borough of Fair Lawn. Residents report fluctuations in water pressure and discolored water.



Residents in Paterson are dealing with the aftermath of the weekend's 42-inch water main break, as crews work to ensure the safety of the water supply.

Ongoing efforts to restore water supply

What we know:

The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) crews successfully restored water flow to Riverside customers on Monday after isolating the damaged section of pipeline. The break, which occurred near North First and Arch Streets, affected up to 18,000 customers.

Most homes in Paterson's Riverside section had water restored within 24 hours. However, parts of Fair Lawn remain without water, and a boil water advisory has been issued there.

The backstory:

The water main break led the Passaic Valley Water Commission to pause its flushing program, which was addressing a separate boil water advisory in place since Aug. 8 due to a previous break near Hinchliffe Stadium. This program was about 50% complete at the time of the new break.

Residents' frustrations

What they're saying:

A frustrated neighbor described the water as "mud," expressing concerns about its safety.

"It wasn't water, it was mud... it was straight mud… Then, the water came out gray," he said, emphasizing the reluctance to use tap water until it's deemed safe.

What's next:

Borough officials warned residents about potential fluctuations in water pressure until the issue is fully resolved. The community is advised to follow the boil water advisory and remain cautious.

It is unclear when the water supply will be fully restored to all affected areas and when the boil water advisory will be lifted.