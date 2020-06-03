Pastor speaks out after Nebraska governor calls blacks 'you people'

The protests of George Floyd have obviously ignited protests around the country, and that includes Omaha, Nebraska.

Protestor James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was killed this past weekend when a white business owner fired two shots into his neck after what authorities called a 'scuffle.' The county attorney said the man who fired the shots feared for his life.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has declined to bring charges, calling the shooting "senseless but justified."

That decision not to charge has added fuel to the ongoing protests in the state. The rising tensions led to a meeting called by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. It was a closed press meeting with Omaha's mayor, police chief, and black leaders and pastors. But it did not go as the governor had planned.

"He called black pastors and black leaders in Omaha 'you people' and I walked out on it,” said Pastor Jarrod Parker in a Facebook video taken in his car immediately afterward. “That’s why this city is going to go up in flames, Mrs. Mayor and Mr. Chief. You're not listening. And you can’t listen, because at the top of the state is a racist governor. He called us you people, and I walked out on him."

Governor Pete Ricketts apologized Tuesday in a statement writing, “I chose my words poorly, and apologized when it became apparent that I had caused offense."

Pastor Jarrod Parker says he's agreed to a one-on-one follow-up with the governor on Wednesday.

"If we can come to reconciliation," said Pastor Parker. "If we can move past the moment. The moment was anger and full of tension. It didn't have to be but it was. We have bigger fish to fry here in Omaha."