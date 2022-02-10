Frontier Airlines passenger restrained on diverted flight

A Frontier Airlines flight from LaGuardia Airport to Florida, made an emergency landing in North Carolina after a passenger became disruptive, officials said.

Flight 1335 was headed to Orlando International Airport when it was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday after the man began cursing, screaming and threatening everyone on the plane, according to a passenger.

Video taken on the flight showed flight attendants blocking the cockpit doors and passengers helping restrain a man on the flight.

In a statement, RDU Airport said the flight, which was met with law enforcement, fire-rescue and Wake County EMS, was diverted due to a "disruptive passenger." No other information was provided.

There were no details about how the situation was resolved.

The flight departed for Orlando around 9:40 p.m.

The investigation was ongoing and no federal charges were filed, FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in an email to the Associated Press. The airline didn't immediately respond to a request for information.

Savannah Figueroa, who was on the flight, told WRAL-TV that the man claimed people were touching him and trying to stick him with needles to collect his DNA and threatened everyone on the plane. When flight attendants asked the man to lower his voice, Figueroa said he got angrier.

Eventually, several men stood up and took off their belts to restrain the man. Figueroa said the flight was in the air for an hour after the man began yelling, Figueroa said.

