Passengers open Delta jet cabin door, exit via slide at LaGuardia

Two passengers on a Delta jet that was about to take off from New York City opened a cabin door and went down the emergency slide on Monday morning.

Delta 462, an Airbus A321, was taxiing to the runway at LaGuardia Airport in Queens for its flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport when the passengers popped the door, a spokesperson for Delta told FOX 5 NY in an email.

"The aircraft returned to the gate where the remaining customers deplaned normally and were accommodated on alternate flights," the spokesperson said. "Maintenance technicians have evaluated the aircraft and is scheduled to return to service this evening."

Delta 462 finally departed LaGuardia at 7:17 p.m., more than nine hours late, according to FlightAware.com.

The airline referred further questions to the Port Authority Police Department, which said that police arrested one of the passengers and charged him with reckless endangerment.