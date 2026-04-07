Passenger gives birth midair on flight from Jamaica to New York City
NEW YORK CITY - A pregnant woman boarded her flight to New York City this weekend as a party of one, but touched down on the tarmac as a family of two.
What we know:
A passenger gave birth midair during a Caribbean Airlines flight from Kingston, Jamaica to New York City on Saturday.
The nearly 4-hour flight landed at JFK airport just before noon as pilots alerted air traffic controllers that they had welcomed a baby onboard!
The airline says no emergency was declared during the flight, and the mother and newborn received medical care upon arrival.
What we don't know:
The identities of the mother and baby have not been released.
What they're saying:
However, air traffic controllers had their own idea for a possible baby name with a nod to JFK airport.
"Tell her she’s got to name it Kennedy," the controller said in audio obtained by CBS News.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Caribbean Airlines and CBS News.