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Passenger gives birth midair on flight from Jamaica to New York City

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Published  April 7, 2026 9:54am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737-800 commercial aircraft as seen on final approach landing at New York JFK John F Kennedy International airport in NY, USA. The B737 airplane has the registration 9Y-TAB and paint on the tail of a hummingbird. Caribbean A

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The Brief

    • A woman gave birth onboard a flight to New York City this weekend.
    • The airline says the mother and baby received medical care upon arrival.
    • An air traffic controller suggested she name the baby "Kennedy," after JFK airport.

NEW YORK CITY - A pregnant woman boarded her flight to New York City this weekend as a party of one, but touched down on the tarmac as a family of two.

What we know:

A passenger gave birth midair during a Caribbean Airlines flight from Kingston, Jamaica to New York City on Saturday.

The nearly 4-hour flight landed at JFK airport just before noon as pilots alerted air traffic controllers that they had welcomed a baby onboard!

The airline says no emergency was declared during the flight, and the mother and newborn received medical care upon arrival.

What we don't know:

The identities of the mother and baby have not been released.

What they're saying:

However, air traffic controllers had their own idea for a possible baby name with a nod to JFK airport.

"Tell her she’s got to name it Kennedy," the controller said in audio obtained by CBS News.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Caribbean Airlines and CBS News.

New York CityTravel