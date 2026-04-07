Passenger gives birth midair on flight from Jamaica to New York City

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The Brief A woman gave birth onboard a flight to New York City this weekend. The airline says the mother and baby received medical care upon arrival. An air traffic controller suggested she name the baby "Kennedy," after JFK airport.



A pregnant woman boarded her flight to New York City this weekend as a party of one, but touched down on the tarmac as a family of two.

What we know:

A passenger gave birth midair during a Caribbean Airlines flight from Kingston, Jamaica to New York City on Saturday.

The nearly 4-hour flight landed at JFK airport just before noon as pilots alerted air traffic controllers that they had welcomed a baby onboard!

The airline says no emergency was declared during the flight, and the mother and newborn received medical care upon arrival.

What we don't know:

The identities of the mother and baby have not been released.

What they're saying:

However, air traffic controllers had their own idea for a possible baby name with a nod to JFK airport.

"Tell her she’s got to name it Kennedy," the controller said in audio obtained by CBS News.