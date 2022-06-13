Parks employee spin-kicks attacker inside Riverside Park

A New York City Parks Department employee was the victim of a random attack inside Riverside Park in Manhattan, said police.

The suspect walked up to the employee and punched him in the face.

Video of the attack showed the 29-year-old worker fighting back by kicking and then spin-kicking the assailant.

The suspect then fled on a scooter.

The assault took place on June 6 at about 8:10 p.m. in the area of Riverside Drive and West 79th Street.

The Parks employee was treated for a cut to his face by EMS.

Police want the public's help tracking down the suspect. A description was not provided. Cops shared a screen grab of the attacker.

A reward of up to $3,500 was offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.