Swedish House Mafia, Kygo headline 2024 Palm Tree Music Festival in Southampton

The Palm Tree Music Festival returned to the Hamptons for its fourth year, this time, at a new location at Shinnecock Nation in Southampton.

The festival was headlined by Swedish House Mafia, along with Kygo – the Palm Tree Crew co-founder. It also included performances by Sofi Tukker and Purple Disco Machine.

In past years, the festival was held at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton, but the Federal Aviation Administration did not renew its permit, which left the Palm Tree crew scrambling to find a new venue just weeks prior to the event.

With the new venue came new challenges, including limited on-site parking and gridlock concerns. Dozens of shuttle buses brought festival goers to and from the venue from an offsite parking area as well as the train station.

"When we hosted our first Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons four years ago, we had no idea what an epic annual event it would become," said Palm Tree Crew co-founder Myles Shear. "This festival holds such a special place in our hearts, and the crowd always brings unparalleled energy and excitement. Year four was our best yet, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds."