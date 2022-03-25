Owner of NY animal rescue admits to stealing donations: DA

article

The owner of a Westchester County animal shelter has admitted to stealing nearly $18,000 in donations to the not-for-profit organization.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced Friday that Lisa Marie Birdsall, 56, the owner of Recycled Paws Rescue in Mohegan Lake, pled guilty on Wednesday to 4th-degree Grand Larceny and petit larceny.

According to authorities, between January and December 2020, Birdsall stole $17,956 from money that was donated to Recycled Paws Rescue for the care of animals and used the money for her own personal purposes.

Birdsall was originally arrested on July 13, 2021 by the Westchester SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Unit.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

As part of her plea agreement, Birdsall will be required to pay full restitution for the monies stolen to another organization that cares for animals.

Advertisement

Birdsall is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22, 2023.