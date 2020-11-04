Over 20 arrests, fires set in attempt to hijack peaceful protests in NYC

article

The NYPD announced that it had made more than 20 arrests following protests in New York City on Wednesday.

Demonstrators had hit the streets to support “County Every Vote” as officials in battleground states across the U.S. continue to work to find the victor of the 2020 Presidential Election.

While the rally had dispersed peacefully, afterward there were reports of fires being set and clashes with police in Greenwich Village.

The NYPD announced that it had arrested over 20 people who had attempted to hijack the protest with violence, including throwing garbage and eggs.

“We support everyone’s right to self-expression,” the NYPD tweeted. “But setting fires puts others at risk and will not be tolerated.”

Protests also took place across the nation, but there was no sign of some of the widespread unrest that had concerned many in the run-up to the election.