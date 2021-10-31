160,000+ early votes cast in NYC ahead of Election Day

article

Sunday was the final day of early voting in New York and New Jersey, and according to the New York City Board of Elections, more than 160,000 New Yorkers have cast a ballot.

So far, 169,879 early votes have been cast in the city, according to the Board of Elections, with Manhattan leading the five boroughs with 47,928 early votes cast.

New Yorkers will decide who will replace Bill de Blasio as the city's new mayor on Tuesday, with Democrat Eric Adams taking on Republican Curtis Sliwa.

New Yorkers will also decide on a new City Comptroller and Manhattan's new District Attorney.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is facing off against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in the race for governor of the state.

