Over 100 vehicles takeover NJ streets as fireworks shot at police vehicles: officials

The Brief A large group of vehicles and people descended on an intersection in Secaucus over the weekend. Police say the vehicles were driving recklessly as people set off fireworks. Suspects are being sought by police who want to "bring them to justice."



Police are looking for suspects after chaos erupted on the streets of Secaucus over Labor Day weekend.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of more than 100 vehicles taking over the intersection of Secaucus Road and County Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

They were seen driving recklessly and doing doughnuts in the street as groups of onlookers filmed videos.

When police arrived on scene, they say a group of more than 50 people surrounded their vehicles as some climbed on top.

People then shot fireworks at and under police vehicles, using them as "incendiary devices," according to police.

No officers were injured, but assistance from several local agencies was needed to help disperse the large crowd.

What they're saying:

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller commended the officers for their restraint during the incident.

"Our officers came under attack last night and I will not tolerate this unrest," Miller said. "I will be dedicating resources from our Traffic Bureau, Detective Division, Patrol Division and Intelligence Section to assemble a Task Force to identify the individuals responsible for this riotous behavior and bring them to justice. Secaucus is not going to be a place where these criminals operate with impunity!"

What's next:

Police are looking to identify anyone in the video posted online.

Anyone with information about the incident or possible suspects is asked to contact police.