Orsolya Gaal murder case: Reward offered

A $3,500 reward is now being offered in the case of a Queens mother of two who was stabbed to death and then stuffed inside a duffel bag and dumped from her Forest Hills home.

51-year-old Orsolya Gaal was reportedly stabbed nearly 60 times inside her home and then put into the bag and dragged several blocks. A trail of blood marked the path her body was taken.

A security camera captured what appeared a person dragging the large bag with Gaal's body inside.

A person walking their dog found the bag on Saturday morning on Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway.

The medical examiner's office said Gaal died of "sharp-force injuries" to her neck and ruled her death a homicide.

Police have been at the family's million-dollar home for days as part of the investigation. They carried out a computer on Monday.

Neighbors said her husband Howard Klein and their older son were out of town over the weekend visiting colleges. Police questioned her other son as part of the investigation but he was not charged.

Klein told police that he received a threatening text from her phone after the killing, threatening the rest of his family.

FOX 5 News reported that Gaal had gone out with friends to see a show at Lincoln Center on Friday night and then spent some at a neighborhood bar. She was believed to be killed a short time later.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry into her home. The Post reported on Wednesday that police were interested in talking to the family's former handyman, who reportedly knew where a spare key was hidden.

"She was a lovely lady, always very attentive to her family, her kids. Just an amazing person," neighbor Theodora Grafas told reporters. "She was really just wonderful."

