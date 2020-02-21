Orphaned bear cubs in Colorado placed in a cozy den until spring

Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife have built a cozy den for two orphaned bear cubs in South Park in the hope that they will learn to hibernate and survive in the wild.

The cubs, which had been at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Facility since early September, were placed in their new home on Feb. 18. The den is made out of nearly 30 bales of hay, a bunch of branches, and a snow mound for insulation. It also includes an air pipe.

One of the cubs was caught on camera breaking into a home in Pine, Colorado, in August 2019 along with its mother and sibling, according to FOX 31 Denver. The mother was subsequently euthanized after the resident was injured trying to fight them off.

"Would you be brave enough to climb inside a den with a bear? These officers dedicate much of their careers helping Colorado's bears," Colorado Parks and Wildlife NE Region posted online. "When they wake in the spring they will be surrounded by an aspen stand with plenty of forbs and grasses to feed on. We hope they now live long, happy, wild lives."

