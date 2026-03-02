Plane makes emergency landing in Hudson River; all rescued, no deaths

article

Both occupants of a small aircraft that made an emergency landing in the Hudson River Monday evening have been rescued and are expected to recover, according to a Facebook post from Steve Neuhaus, county executive of Orange County, New York.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Cessna 172 crashed into the Hudson River east of New York Stewart International Airport around 8 p.m. Two people were on board.

Emergency landing in the Hudson River draws swift response

What we know:

Neuhaus said in his post that both people on board the plane were recovered alive and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He added that they are expected to make a full recovery.

"We are so proud of all the first responders that were part of this successful rescue," his post read.

What we don't know:

Details about why the aircraft needed to land in the river have not been released.

The FAA said Monday night that the cause of the accident is under investigation. Preliminary findings will be posted here.