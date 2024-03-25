Opening Day 2024: Will rain impact Mets home opener?

Thursday is Opening Day for the New York Mets!

While thousands of fans will be excited to attend this year's home opener at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, the weather may not cooperate, the forecast shows.

"This is the main storm that will be coming through, bringing the clouds and showers," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "Looks like late Wednesday into Thursday is when those showers will swing by."

The original Home Run Hat and Apple from Shea Stadium outside of Citi Field prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on April 7, 2023, at Citi Field in Flushing, NY.

The Amazins are scheduled to face the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:10 p.m.

"Still a few days out so there's still room for the forecast to shift, but it's also Opening Day so they likely dont want to mess around," the X account Mets Weather posted Monday.

Forecast: Will it rain Thursday in NYC?

Wednesday night: Rain likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation: 60%.

Thursday: Rain. High near 53. Chance of precipitation: 80%.

Thursday night: Rain, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation: 80%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: A General view the Tom Seaver Statue in front of Citi Field before the game between the New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies on October 01, 2023 in New York City.

Have the Mets ever postponed Opening Day?

Mets fans: Let's hope Thursday isn't a repeat of last year's Opening Day.

In 2023, the scheduled home opener against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, April 6, was postponed.

And in 2022, the first game of the season against the Nationals in Washington was delayed thanks to inclement weather.