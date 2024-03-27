Ultimate guide to Mets Opening Day 2024: Weather forecast, Citi Field foods, and more

Can you smell the freshly cut grass? Spring is in the air, and that means baseball season is around the corner!

Thursday is Opening Day for the New York Mets at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens. The Amazins are scheduled to face the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:10 p.m., when Jose Quintana will square off against Freddy Peralta.

What's the weather forecast? What new food is there at Citi Field? Here's what you need to know.

Unfortunately, the weather may not cooperate for Thursday, the forecast shows.

"Look at that forecast, that's not good," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday will see periods of rain or drizzle, with a high near 51. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Flooding is also possible along the East Coast on Thursday and Friday as the storm moves up the coast.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Sunday, March 31, 2024. (FOX Weather)

"There's a pretty decent chance they'll have to push that because right now the chance of that rain is around 80%," Woods said.

Have the Mets ever postponed Opening Day?

Mets fans: Let's hope Thursday isn't a repeat of last year's Opening Day.

In 2023, the scheduled home opener against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, April 6, was postponed.

And in 2022, the first game of the season against the Nationals in Washington was delayed thanks to inclement weather.

From steak and pizza, to tacos and burgers, here's a look at the food lineup this year at Citi Field!

