Open Streets program returns to NYC

It's finally April, which means warmer temperatures, plants blooming, and the return of Open Streets New York City.

The city launched the Open Streets initiative in the Summer of 2020, in order to give pedestrians and cyclists more open space and close some streets to vehicular traffic.

The Department of Transportation told FOX 5 NY that it is currently collecting feedback on its first batch of 2022 Open Streets applications.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

In the Flatiron District, the Flatiron/23rd St. Partnership has built off of the success of Open Streets and on Friday reinstalled its popular Nomad Piazza pop-u on Broadway between 25th and 27th Streets.

Businesses in the surrounding area say the pop-up attracted more customers into their establishments, saying it's a win for everyone.

Advertisement

But not everyone is on board. Drivers say the street closures mean wons of traffic and detours.