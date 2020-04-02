One Republic's Ryan Tedder to perform live from home

article

On Thursday, you can enjoy a free concert from a member of One Republic. The group's lead singer, Ryan Tedder, will perform live from his home. It's part of Verizon's weekly streaming "Pay it Forward Live."

During the performance, viewers are encouraged to tag their favorite, New York local businesses and do what they can to support them.

Last week, Dave Matthew performed, and you can catch Ryan Tedder's concert beginning at 8pm on Twitter, or on Yahoo Entertainment, and Fios Channel 501.

Learn more about the concert series, and how New York, local businesses can get support from Verizon through the Coronavirus outbreak: https://www.verizon.com/pay-it-forward-live/