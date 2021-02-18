One person dead in fire at Frederick Douglass II Houses

The FDNY says one person was killed in a fire at the Frederick Douglass II houses on the Upper West Side.

Police and fire responded to a 911 call on Wednesday at about 8 p.m. at 845 Columbus Avenue. They found flames coming from a thrid floor apartment.

A 72-year-old woman was found unresponsive. EMS declared her dead at the scene.

The fire was brought under control a short time later.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The identity of the deceased was pending proper family notification.