One-day record number of migrants arrive in NYC

Another five buses carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrived in New York City on Wednesday.

The arrivals set a new record for the most buses and the most migrants to make their way to the Big Apple in a single day.

The news comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to send migrants out of his state to liberal cities like Washington, D.C. and New York as a way to protest what he calls President Joe Biden's "open border policy."

Thousands of asylum seekers from across Latin America and the Caribbean are caught in the political battle over U.S. immigration policy.

More than 6,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since May.