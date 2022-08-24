Expand / Collapse search

One-day record number of migrants arrive in NYC

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

5 migrant buses arrive in NYC

On Wednesday, another five buses carrying migrants and asylum seekers who crossed the border into the U.S. from Texas arrived in New York City.

NEW YORK - Another five buses carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrived in New York City on Wednesday.

The arrivals set a new record for the most buses and the most migrants to make their way to the Big Apple in a single day.

The news comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to send migrants out of his state to liberal cities like Washington, D.C. and New York as a way to protest what he calls President Joe Biden's "open border policy."

NYC prepared for influx of migrant children in city schools

As more migrant families arrive in New York City, local officials are unveiling a plan to help children enroll in school in the fall. FOX 5 NY takes a look.

Thousands of asylum seekers from across Latin America and the Caribbean are caught in the political battle over U.S. immigration policy.

More than 6,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since May. 