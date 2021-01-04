One child dead, another injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run

article

One child is dead and another critically injured in a hit-and-run in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, said police.

Cops are searching for the driver of a blue truck who struck the children at about 9:18 a.m. in front of 2025 East 67th Street.

Both children were taken to Maimonides Hospital where one of them was pronounced dead and the other was in critical condition.

The ages of the children were not yet known. A description of the driver has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Advertisement



