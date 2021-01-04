Elderly man dead, 4-year-old girl injured in knife attack

article

A 79-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed and two people including a 4-year-old were slashed in what the NYPD said were attacks by a family member.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday in a home on Putnam Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

They found a 79-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdomen, a 49-year-old man with a slash wound to the hand, and a 4-year-old girl who'd been slashed in the hip, police said.

The 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at Interfaith Hospital. The 49-year-old was in stable condition at Kings County Hospital and the child was in stable condition at Woodhull Hospital. The names of the victims were not released by the NYPD.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody. Charges against him were pending Monday. Police said the attacker and the victims were all members of the same family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.