Omicron is less severe than delta but more transmissible, says Dr. Fauci

The omicron variant has now been detected in at least 19 states. Closer to home, Westchester County is confirming its first case in a 13-year-old.

New data suggests omicron appears to be less severe than delta, yet more transmissible. That said, it’s still too early for a definitive answer.

"It's too early to be able to determine the precise severity of disease but inklings that we are getting, and we must remember these are still in the form of anecdotal, but it appears that with the cases that are seen, we are not seeing a very severe profile of the disease," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert of infectious diseases.

And due to its high transmissibility, omicron could soon overtake delta as the dominant strain, added Fauci.

There is a concern about that happening, so the CDC is assisting in contact tracing from a convention at the Jacob Javits Center last month. A man, who traveled from Minnesota and attended that convention, tested positive for omicron. 35,000 of the 53,000 people who attended have been notified and encouraged to get tested.

A new study out of South Africa shows the omicron variant is resistant against the Pfizer vaccine. The pharmaceutical company released information Wednesday saying its booster may provide added protection against this latest variant. The company is also working on a new vaccine to target Omicron and could be available as soon as March.

