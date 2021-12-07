Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old in Westchester has omicron variant

December 8, 2021
Westchester County
Omicron severity

The omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to be less severe but more transmissible than the delta variant, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID.

NEW YORK - A Westchester County teenager is the latest confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.  A 13-year-old tested positive, according to health officials.

No information was released about the teen's symptoms or travel history.

In a news release, County Executive George Latimer said:  "We are concerned about this discovery, and are closely monitoring the situation.  With the new variant circulating, the best way we can protect our families and ourselves is by being vaccinated, and by getting a booster shot if you are eligible."

Latimer has declared a state of emergency for Westchester County due to the omicron and delta variants.

He warned:  "I know you are tired but we - together - must take action to be better prepared to fight COVID and the new variants."

The state of emergency does not include any new mandates but Latimer warns that could change if conditions deteriorate.

Omicron variant cases increasing

Several more confirmed infections of the omicron variant of COVID have been reported in the United States, including one tied to New Jersey. Dr. Anthony Fauci says we still don't know enough about omicron to know what will happen.